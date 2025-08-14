Live
Nupur Sanon showcases effortless on-camera charm
Nupur Sanon, sister of Bollywood star Kriti Sanon, is making waves again—this time in both fashion and film. After debuting in Tollywood with Tiger Nageswara Rao alongside Ravi Teja, Nupur took a step back from acting when the film underperformed. She turned her focus to building a clothing brand with Kriti, steadily establishing herself in the fashion industry.
Recently, Nupur caught fans’ attention with a striking forest photoshoot. She wore a white-and-black polka-dot dress paired with a pink top, elevated by a thigh-high slit for a bold edge. Silver accessories, mirrored sunglasses that glistened in the monsoon light, and a matching mini silver bag completed the chic ensemble. The shoot showcased not only her fashion sense but also her effortless on-camera charm.
Now, Nupur is set to return to acting with her Hindi debut Noorani Chehra, currently in production. Fans, impressed by her growing confidence and stylish public appearances, are eager to see her back on screen.
Balancing her entrepreneurial pursuits in fashion with her acting aspirations, Nupur seems poised for a promising second innings in cinema—combining glamour, talent, and business acumen in equal measure.