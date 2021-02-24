Of rhythm and melodies

We have heard him play the drum for long for the Indie pop band Euphoria. Vishal Mehta's first album released in 2017 'Alone' with 'Vishal Mehta Live' received a good response on digital platforms. The musician is all set to release his second album "Only You" on February 28.



Excerpts from his interview :

What's the major difference between being an independent musician and the mainstream music industry?

The music industry is a continuously growing and extremely popular. Different artistes from all over the world bravely step into the world of music every day, never knowing where it's going to take them, whether they're going to succeed or fail. The style of music they choose to make and the kind of audience they want to hear their music will ultimately decide the future of the musician.

Mainstream is not just the music you hear on the radio, but also the music videos you watch on television. The direction and creative content of the music is completely independent. As an artiste, you take this opportunity to express music in your writing and your own individuality in your music. Independent artistes have full control over the direction of their music. They also control distribution, marketing, artwork, messaging, deadlines.

Do you think mental health is inspiring people to take up art in any form, especially in today's time?



Recently, an agency reported on musical instruments that gives us a higher IQ. According to a study of more than 4,600 volunteers, learning to play a musical instrument increases intelligence by 10 percent. Before someone took up an instrument, their average IQ score was 103, and when tested again six-months later it was increased to 113.

Any art form – whether you choose to do it yourself or just observe and enjoy it – is a relaxing and inspiring activity for many people. Art therapy can be used as a supplement to traditional mental health treatment. The goal is to manage behaviours, process feelings, reduce stress and anxiety, and increase self-esteem. For people with depression, any art therapy represents an opportunity to push against that destruction by immersing yourself in the process of creation.

What inspired you to write an album?



During the lockdown I utilised my time in the best possible manner to enhance my passion and skills. I am coming up with my new album called "Only You" which is all set to be launch in this month. Being a drummer, I got inspired by myself. The album is driven more rhythmically and melodically. You will find a lot of melodies being driven rhythmically and has different flavour.

Also, I wanted to make people understand that music should not be focused solely around vocals or singers, but it could be rhythmic driven as well.

Has OTT platforms changed music?



Yes, OTT platforms have changed music a lot. It has acted as a great link between the artistes and their fans and give them a wide reach. It helps bridging this gap. OTT platforms such as Saavn, Gaana, Apple Music and Spotify are giving a push to independent music.

We all have OTT platforms like Spotify, iTunes, Netflix, where freedom of work can come from talent and hard work. Anyone who has the talent and belongs to an independent scene or mainstream can come and work here purely on the basis of their talent.