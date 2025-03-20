‘Officer on Duty’ Hits OTT, Social Media Buzz Intensifies

Kunchacko Boban’s latest thriller, Officer on Duty, has marked a significant comeback for the actor following a string of underperforming films. The Jithu Ashraf-directed crime drama, which recently premiered on an OTT platform, has sparked discussions among viewers on social media.

Several Twitter users shared their reactions, with one calling it “another banger OTT release week” and another describing it as a “seat-edge crime thriller.” The film’s portrayal of crime and suspense has drawn comparisons to Pani, the directorial debut of Joju George. A viewer noted similarities, stating, “Psychopaths, revenge, suicide— Officer on Duty has them all, but with unique twists and criminal backstories. The presentation keeps you engaged.”

Many praised the film for its social message, particularly in light of recent reports on youth crime in Kerala. One tweet highlighted, “An important film. Urgent message about drug addiction and safety. Every parent should watch this.” The performances, especially by Kunchacko Boban, and Jithu Ashraf’s direction have been widely appreciated.

Critics have also acknowledged the film’s technical execution. ETimes described Officer on Duty as a gripping crime thriller that delves into themes of violence, substance abuse, and exploitation. The review praised cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj for capturing the film’s gritty tone and composer Jakes Bejoy for enhancing the suspenseful atmosphere with his background score.