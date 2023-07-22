Live
Official: ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ locks release date; clashes with ‘Leo’
Nandamuri Balakrishna will be next seen in the action entertainer “Bhagavanth Kesari.” Blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi is helming this project. Recently the makers unleashed the film’s teaser, which showcased Balayya in a ferocious avatar. The teaser succeeded in attracting the audience.
The makers announced that the film will release in theatres on 19th October worldwide. The release on 19th October means that the Balakrishna starrer will have a direct clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s “Leo.” The makers revealed a powerful poster of Balayya in which he is seen carrying two guns.
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is playing the antagonist, and “Bhagavanth Kesari” marks his Tollywood debut. Harish Peddi and Sahu Garapati are producing the film under Shine Screens. Kajal Aggarwal and the latest sensation Sreeleela are playing crucial roles.