Official: Janhvi Kapoor to share screen with Ram Charan in ‘RC16’

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is set to venture into two exciting projects simultaneously, gearing up for the much-anticipated "Game Changer" under the direction of Shankar Shanmugam. Additionally, he embarks on another thrilling journey with director Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame in his 16th film, officially titled "RC 16."





In a significant announcement today, the filmmakers revealed that Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor has been cast as the female lead in RC 16. The revelation was accompanied by a captivating poster featuring Janhvi adorned in traditional attire, sparking enthusiasm and anticipation among fans.





This marks Janhvi Kapoor's second foray into Telugu cinema, following her role in Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1. Proudly presented by the renowned production house Mythri Movie Makers, RC 16 is a collaborative effort between Venkata Satish Kilaru of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings. With the musical maestro AR Rahman on board to craft the score, expectations for the film are soaring.





The announcement of Janhvi Kapoor's inclusion in RC 16 adds an extra layer of excitement to the project, with fans eager to witness the chemistry between the Bollywood diva and Ram Charan. The collaboration of powerhouse talents, including the leading actors and accomplished filmmakers, raises anticipation for RC 16 as a potential blockbuster in the making.

