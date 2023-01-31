Official: The KGF villain joins Thalapathy 67

The highly anticipated film, provisionally named Thalapathy 67, will be funded, popular production house Seven Screen Studios has officially revealed. This blockbuster is being directed by renowned filmmaker Lokesh Kangaraj.

The film's creators revealed that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will appear in it via their social media accounts. The film crew unveiled a poster to make the same announcement. The antagonist in this film is probably going to be the villain from KGF.

This morning, the film crew took a flight to Kashmir to start the next schedule. According to the most recent rumours, Sanjay Dutt will also join the sets in this schedule. The film's music is directed by Anirudh Ravichander and is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).