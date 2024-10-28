OG Cruel Intentions Sets for Come Back on Prime Video, Wilder Than Ever

Once upon a time, Cruel Intentions redefined teenage drama and seduction, captivating audiences with its dark tale of power, betrayal, and twisted games. Now, 25 years after the iconic 1999 film made its mark on pop culture, the scandalous world of Cruel Intentions is making a triumphant return. On November 21, Prime Video will unleash a new, binge-worthy adaptation that dives back into the sinister allure of high-stakes manipulation—this time in an elite college setting.

Prime Video’s Cruel Intentions Series Set for Global Premiere on November 21

CULVER CITY, California, October 24, 2024 – Fans of the original film and new viewers alike can prepare to be hooked, as Prime Video unveils Cruel Intentions, an eight-episode series adaptation set at Manchester College, a prestigious university just outside Washington, D.C. True to its roots, the series delivers a mix of ambition, deceit, and desire, following the lives of powerful students who will stop at nothing to maintain their positions atop the social hierarchy.

The new series introduces viewers to two merciless step-siblings, Caroline Merteuil (played by Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess), who rule the college's Greek Life scene with calculated charm. When a brutal hazing incident threatens the system that fuels their influence, they target Annie Grover, the daughter of the Vice President of the United States, in a high-stakes game of seduction and control. As they pull strings behind the scenes, viewers are taken through a world where reputations are everything, and betrayal is the ultimate currency.

In addition to Hook and Burgess, the cast features Savannah Lee Smith as Annie Grover, Sara Silva as Cece Carroway, John Harlan Kim as Blaise Powell, Khobe Clarke as Scott Russell, Sean Patrick Thomas as Professor Hank Chadwick, and Brooke Lena Johnson as Beatrice Worth. This talented ensemble breathes life into a new era of drama, balancing complex friendships, fierce rivalries, and morally ambiguous choices that challenge loyalty and integrity.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, and Original Film, the series is helmed by Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher, who serve as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers. Joining them are executive producers Neal H. Moritz, who also produced the original film, and Roger Kumble, the original film’s writer and director. Together, this creative team has crafted a narrative that remains true to the heart of Cruel Intentions while pushing its themes into modern territory.

The official trailer for the series, released today, promises an enticing mix of high drama and even higher stakes, set against the rich visual backdrop of college life. With all episodes dropping at once on November 21, Cruel Intentions is primed to be one of the season’s most anticipated guilty pleasures, tapping into nostalgia while offering fresh twists and a younger cast ready to take viewers on a thrilling ride.

Fans can catch Cruel Intentions in over 240 countries and territories, available exclusively on Prime Video. For those who can’t get enough, this series is a reminder of why the franchise captivated so many—and why, even today, we’re all still a little cruel at heart.















