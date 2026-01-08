EC serves SIR notice to Amartya Sen

Kolkata: The Election Commission on Wednesday served a notice to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen in connection with the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal, seeking a hearing of the 92-year-old economist on January 16 at his residence, an official said.

The Trinamool Congress responded sharply to the development and called it a “shameful farce”.

With Sen currently stationed abroad, the notice was served to a member of his family in Santiniketan, Bolpur, where the ancestral residence of the economist is located, officials said.

Clearing the air on whether multiple hearing notices have been served to Sen, a senior official at the office of West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said, “There is only one notice served to Prof Sen. There were some logical discrepancies found in the enumeration form submitted by him, and for this reason, he has been asked to appear for a hearing. Since he is above 85 years, the BLO concerned will be visiting him at his residence for the hearing as per the EC rules.”