‘OG’ team celebrates grand success

Power Star Pawan Kalyan has stormed back to the big screen with OG, directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment. Released on September 25 with sky-high expectations, the film took off with special shows a night earlier and has been roaring at the box office ever since.

Audiences have praised Sujeeth’s fresh portrayal of Pawan Kalyan, Thaman’s electrifying music, and the rich visuals by Ravi K Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa. The film has already grossed over ₹252 crore worldwide in its opening weekend, marking the biggest blockbuster in Pawan Kalyan’s career.

At a grand success meet in Hyderabad, Pawan Kalyan thanked fans, cast, and crew for making OG a true celebration. He credited Sujeeth’s vision, Thaman’s music, and the team’s collective effort, while hinting at expanding the OG universe with a sequel or prequel.

Director Sujeeth called the project “destiny,” expressing gratitude to Trivikram and DVV Danayya for their support, and revealed that Pawan’s encouragement inspired the idea of an OG universe. Producers and music director Thaman described the film’s journey as a “miracle,” while heroine Priyanka Mohan said playing Kanmani was her most cherished role yet.

With its phenomenal collections and universal acclaim, OG has not only set records but also rekindled fans’ dream of seeing Pawan Kalyan in more cinematic spectacles.