‘One film, 100 lives’: Deepak Tijori highlights cinema’s real power

Veteran actor and filmmaker Deepak Tijori delivered a heartfelt message about the deeper impact of cinema during the launch event of the upcoming romantic drama Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se in Mumbai last night. Gracing the event as a guest and well-wisher, Tijori reminded the audience that films are more than just entertainment — they are a lifeline for countless individuals.

"One film is being made, 100 households are being fed," Tijori remarked passionately. Applauding the team’s effort and the opportunities created for new talent, he added, “All young kids are being launched, and I hope more such producers step forward. I wish for the film’s success and hope more such films are made. Many of my friends are part of this project, and I’m excited to see them on screen.”

In an industry often focused on glamour and box office results, Tijori’s words were a powerful reminder of the unseen workforce that keeps the wheels of filmmaking turning — from technicians and daily wage earners to light boys, spot boys, costume designers, and junior artists. These unsung heroes form the backbone of cinema, and each new production brings them essential employment and recognition.

Clarifying his presence at the event, Tijori said, “No, I’m not acting in this film. I’m here as a friend. But in the future, I will make films with them.” His statement reflects a spirit of camaraderie and a desire to nurture collaborative growth in the industry.

Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se features an ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Arbaaz Khan, Vidya Malvade, Rajpal Yadav, and Padmini Kolhapure, among others. Directed by Shabbir Shaikh, with dialogues by Nisar Akhtar, the film began its promotional campaign with the launch of a romantic track sung by Udit Narayan.

Tijori was last seen in his own directorial venture Tipppsy, a thriller drama that further showcased his versatile talent.