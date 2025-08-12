One World Fusion 2025: A Musical Night for a Purpose

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of melodies, rhythms, and cultural harmony at One World Fusion 2025. This musical evening is special not just because it promises to showcase extraordinary talent, but also because it has a meaningful cause behind it. Organised by the Sangitanjaly Foundation, the event brings together celebrated Indian fusion artists and world music performers to spread a message of unity through music. This is the 12th edition of Sangitanjaly Foundation’s flagship event.

The money raised from the event will go towards initiatives supported by the Sangitanjaly Foundation like the Autism Ashram, and will also help promote India's centuries-old art, culture, and heritage. Sangitanjaly Foundation is a Non-Profit Trust which is one of the established cultural organisations in India that promotes Indian Art & Dance forms which includes Folk Music, Light Music, Fusion, Sufi etc. This foundation also creates a platform for upcoming and budding talents in this domain.

This grand concert will feature the celebrated duo Roop Kumar Rathod and Sunali Rathod, whose soulful voices and timeless melodies have touched hearts across generations. You can expect a magical night with a beautiful blend of Indian classical, ghazals, and fusion music, creating a memorable day.

Whether you’re a fan of ghazals, contemporary fusion, or simply great live performances, One World Fusion 2025 is an event you won’t want to miss. Get ready for an unforgettable night of rhythm, soul, and cultural harmony.

Event Date – 14th August, 2025

Time – 7:00 PM

Ticket Price – Rs 590

Age Limit – 5yrs+