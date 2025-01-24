Live
Oscar 2025 Nominations: Anora, The Brutalist, and Emilia Pérez Lead the Pack
Explore the full list of nominees for the 97th Academy Awards. Anora, The Brutalist, and Emilia Pérez are among the top contenders. Discover which films and talents are vying for Oscar glory this year.
The Oscars are the ultimate dream for everyone in the film industry, and the stage is set for the 97th Academy Awards. On Thursday (January 23), the Academy announced the list of films nominated for this prestigious event.
The films Anora, The Brutalist, and Emilia Perez received the most nominations. From India, only one short film, Anuja, has made it to the list. The awards ceremony will take place on March 2 this year.
Out of 207 films competing for the Best Picture award, seven Indian films made the cut. These are Kanguva (Tamil), Aadujeevitham (Malayalam), Santosh (Hindi), Swaddha Veer Savarkar (Hindi), All We Imagine as Light (Malayalam-Hindi), Girls Will Be Girls (Hindi-English), and Putul (Bengali).
Take a look at the full list of nominations below:
Best Picture:
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Director:
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Actor:
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actress:
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Supporting Actor:
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress:
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Adapted Screenplay:
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
Best Original Screenplay:
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Real Pain
- September 5
- The Substance
Best Cinematography:
- The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
Best Short Film (Live Action):
- Alien
- Anuja
- I’m Not a Robot
- The Last Ranger
- A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent
Best Animated Feature Film:
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Foul
- The Wild Robot
Best Animated Short Film:
- Beautiful Men
- In the Shadow of the Cypress
- Magic Candies
- Wander to Wonder
- Yuck!
Best Costume Design:
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best Original Score:
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Sound:
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Original Song:
- "El Mal," Emilia Pérez
- "The Journey," The Six Triple Eight
- "Like a Bird," Sing Sing
- "Mi Camino," Emilia Pérez
- "Never Too Late," Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Documentary Feature:
- Black Box Diaries
- No Other Land
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack to a Coup d’État
- Sugarcane
Best Documentary Short Subject:
- Death By Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best Film Editing:
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Best International Feature Film:
- I’m Still Here
- The Girl With the Needle
- Emilia Pérez
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Flow
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
- A Different Man
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Production Design:
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best Visual Effects:
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked