Oscar 2025 Nominations: Anora, The Brutalist, and Emilia Pérez Lead the Pack

The Oscars are the ultimate dream for everyone in the film industry, and the stage is set for the 97th Academy Awards. On Thursday (January 23), the Academy announced the list of films nominated for this prestigious event.

The films Anora, The Brutalist, and Emilia Perez received the most nominations. From India, only one short film, Anuja, has made it to the list. The awards ceremony will take place on March 2 this year.

Out of 207 films competing for the Best Picture award, seven Indian films made the cut. These are Kanguva (Tamil), Aadujeevitham (Malayalam), Santosh (Hindi), Swaddha Veer Savarkar (Hindi), All We Imagine as Light (Malayalam-Hindi), Girls Will Be Girls (Hindi-English), and Putul (Bengali).

Take a look at the full list of nominations below:

Best Picture:

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director:

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Actor:

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress:

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Supporting Actor:

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress:

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Adapted Screenplay:

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay:

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Cinematography:

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Short Film (Live Action):

Alien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent

Best Animated Feature Film:

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Foul

The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short Film:

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Costume Design:

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Original Score:

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Sound:

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song:

"El Mal," Emilia Pérez

"The Journey," The Six Triple Eight

"Like a Bird," Sing Sing

"Mi Camino," Emilia Pérez

"Never Too Late," Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Documentary Feature:

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’État

Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short Subject:

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Film Editing:

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best International Feature Film:

I’m Still Here

The Girl With the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Production Design:

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Visual Effects: