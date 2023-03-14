Oscars 2023: Here's Where to Watch Award-Winning Films in India

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony took place today at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The event was a grand affair, where Naatu Naatu from RRR made history as the first Indian song to win an Oscar, and Everything Everywhere All At Once won 7 Oscars. However, The Batman, Elvis, and The Fabelmans did not receive any awards.

If you're excited to watch the winning films, we're here to help you find out where you can watch them.

RRR - Available on ZEE5, Disney Plus Hotstar, and Netflix

Everything Everywhere All At Once - Available on Sony LIV and Book My Show (for buying/renting)

All Quiet On The Western Front - Available on Netflix

The Whale - Available on SonyLIV from March 16th onwards

Top Gun: Maverick - Available on Amazon Prime Video

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Available on Disney Plus Hotstar

Pinocchio (Animated Film) - Available on Netflix

The Elephant Whisperers (Documentary) - Available on Netflix

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse (Animated Short) - Available on Apple TV+