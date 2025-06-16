OTT releases this week: A week full of masti

The world of OTT continues to serve a vibrant platter of genres and languages, and the week from June 16 to June 22, 2025, is no exception. With major platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SunNXT, and Aha Tamil rolling out fresh content, viewers are in for a treat. From international anime adventures and emotional sports dramas to Indian courtroom sagas, supernatural thrillers, and cozy family comedies, this week caters to every kind of binge-watcher.

Netflix

Somebody Feed Phil – Season 8 (June 18):

Phil Rosenthal returns with his signature mix of wit and wide-eyed curiosity as he explores more international cities through their food and people. The eighth season takes viewers on yet another delicious and heartwarming journey, with Phil visiting local markets, street food stalls, and top-tier restaurants. Beyond just meals, Phil shares emotional moments, friendly banter, and plenty of laughs, making this travelogue as comforting as it is entertaining. Fans of uplifting content and global cuisine will find this season to be a treat for both the soul and the senses.

KPop Demon Hunters

(June 20):

This animated series adds an unexpected supernatural twist to the vibrant world of K-pop. Set in a universe where a top K-pop girl group doubles as a covert team of demon slayers, the show blends catchy music, anime aesthetics, and action-packed storytelling. Geared toward family audiences, KPop Demon Hunters offers colorful visuals, energetic choreography, and empowering messages about teamwork and identity. With its quirky premise and fantasy-adventure appeal, this series is bound to attract both young viewers and anime fans with a love for K-pop culture.

Olympo (June 20):

Olympo is a gripping Spanish-language drama that delves into the high-pressure world of elite athletics. Centered around young competitors in a prestigious sports academy, the series uncovers the psychological, emotional, and ethical challenges they face both on and off the field. As personal rivalries and hidden traumas come to light, the characters are forced to confront not just each other but their own demons. This character-driven series promises raw performances and compelling storytelling, making it ideal for fans of intense coming-of-age dramas with a socially conscious lens.

Semi Soeter (June 20):

A South African indie gem, Semi Soeter (translated as “Half Sweet”) is a heartfelt coming-of-age tale that captures the complexities of identity, love, and self-discovery. The story likely follows a young protagonist navigating the tensions between personal desires and societal expectations. Rich in cultural context and emotional nuance, the film paints a vivid picture of contemporary South African life. Viewers looking for grounded, internationally-minded cinema will find this film deeply resonant and refreshingly authentic, shining a spotlight on a lesser-seen part of the global film landscape.

Amazon Prime Video

Ground Zero (June 27):

Ground Zero is a tense Hindi political thriller that delves into the aftermath of the 2001 Parliament attacks. Inspired by conspiracy theories and real-life political undercurrents, the film offers a gripping storyline packed with suspense and emotional stakes. It centers on a security officer who uncovers unsettling truths while investigating a dormant case that may not be as closed as assumed. With its fast-paced narrative, patriotic undertones, and sharp dialogues, Ground Zero aims to provoke thought while keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Jio Hotstar

Found – Season 2 (June 20):

The second season of Found picks up with more spine-chilling cases centered around missing persons. Combining crime-solving with emotional drama, the show explores the ethical gray areas of recovery and justice. As the lead investigator faces new personal and professional challenges, the narrative dives deeper into themes of trauma, redemption, and moral ambiguity. If season one was about discovery, season two appears ready to unravel even more secrets. Fans of crime thrillers and layered storytelling will find Found a binge-worthy return.

Zee5

Prince and Family (June 20):

This Malayalam-language comedy-drama follows the life of Prince, a boutique owner whose quiet existence is turned upside down when an unexpected arranged marriage comes into play. Directed by Binto Stephen, the film blends humor, family dynamics, and emotional storytelling. Starring veteran actor Dileep alongside newcomer Raniya Raanaa, the narrative captures the tension between traditional expectations and personal aspirations. With vibrant characters and heartwarming moments, Prince and Family stands out as a lighthearted yet meaningful exploration of love and familial bonds in modern Kerala.

Detective Sherdil (June 20):

A refreshing Hindi mystery-comedy, Detective Sherdil features Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role, bringing his signature charm and humor to a classic whodunit setup. Set against the exotic backdrop of Budapest, the film follows a quirky detective solving an elaborate case involving eccentric characters and unexpected twists. Directed by Ravi Chhabriya, the film also stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah, adding gravitas to the comedy caper. With its smart writing, international flair, and playful tone, Detective Sherdil offers an engaging alternative to traditional thrillers.

SunNXT

Jinn - The Pet (June 20):

Directed by TR Bala, Jinn - The Pet is a Tamil fantasy drama that revolves around a mysterious box housing a supernatural being. When the protagonist, played by Mugen Rao, brings this box into his home, strange events unfold—initially appearing to curse his family before ultimately becoming their unlikely savior. The film mixes elements of folklore, fantasy, and emotional drama, supported by a strong ensemble cast including Bhavya Trikha and Bala Saravanan. It’s a unique blend of suspense and sentimentality, offering a fresh genre experience for Tamil audiences.

Aha

Tharunam (June 20):

A psychological romantic thriller, Tharunam explores themes of love, guilt, and survival. The story centers on a young CRPF officer, played by Kishen Das, who must cover up a shocking mistake made by his fiancée. As secrets unravel and danger mounts, the film keeps the audience guessing with its tense screenplay and emotional beats. Smruthi Venkat and Raj Iyappan deliver strong performances, while Arvindh Srinivasan’s direction keeps the pace tight. Tharunam offers an intense, emotionally layered narrative for those looking for suspense with a romantic twist.

This week’s OTT lineup is a perfect blend of variety, emotion, and originality. Netflix stands out for its global storytelling, while Zee5 and SunNXT offer strong regional content that reflects evolving Indian narratives. If you’re after gripping drama, thought-provoking thrillers, light-hearted comedy, or supernatural flair, the June 16–22 OTT slate promises something unique. With standout releases like Detective Sherdil, Ground Zero, and Tharunam, and the return of fan-favorite shows, this is a week that shouldn’t be missed. Fire up your favorite platform—your watchlist just got a lot more exciting.



