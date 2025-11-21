OTT Releases This Week to Watch: Check Details
Check out this week’s new OTT releases across Prime Video, ZEE5, and JioHotstar.
This week brings new dramas, thrillers, history-based films, and love stories on Prime Video, ZEE5, and JioHotstar.
After The Hunt
Platform: Prime Video
Release Date: November 20
Ziddi Ishq
Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: November 21
The Bengal Files
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: November 21
Night Swim
Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: November 19
The Family Man 3
Platform: Prime Video
Release Date: November 21