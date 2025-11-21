  1. Home
OTT Releases This Week to Watch: Check Details

  Created On: 21 Nov 2025 2:42 PM IST
OTT Releases This Week to Watch: Check Details
Check out this week’s new OTT releases across Prime Video, ZEE5, and JioHotstar.

This week brings new dramas, thrillers, history-based films, and love stories on Prime Video, ZEE5, and JioHotstar.

After The Hunt

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: November 20

Ziddi Ishq

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: November 21

The Bengal Files

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: November 21

Night Swim

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: November 19

The Family Man 3

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: November 21

