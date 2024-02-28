Palash Sen launches son Kinshuk in his musical short film 'Guzel Kiz'

Mumbai: Singer-songwriter Palash Sen of Euphoria, who shaped the indie pop soundscape in the 1990s with songs like ‘Maeri’ and ‘Aana Meri Gully’, has released his musical short film ’Guzel Kiz’.

The film stars his son Kinshuk Sen.

Kinshuk Sen has appeared in the Broadway adaptations of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge’ and ‘Monsoon Wedding’ directed by Aditya Chopra and Mira Nair.

The Turkish title translates to 'A Beautiful Girl'.

The film follows the story of a supernatural and the complexities of a narcissist. It harps on the narrative of a heartbreaker, who unknowingly falls in love with a mysterious guide. As they embark on a transformative journey, the guy gets to redefine his perspective on life, love and happiness.

Talking about the film, Palash shared: "Directing 'Guzel Kiz' has been an incredibly rewarding experience for me. It allowed me to explore storytelling in a new light, blending elements of the supernatural with profound human emotions while sensitively tackling the internal struggles of today's youth."

“Working alongside Kinshuk and the beautiful Gizem has been a dream experience. Their passion and talent have infused the project with a unique energy, making it truly special,” he added.

Kinshuk said: "Bringing the character of Eric in 'Guzel Kiz' to life has been an fascinating journey for me. I hope this experience resonates with audiences on a core level. Working with Euphoria has been an invaluable learning experience, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to showcase our collective vision to the world.”

‘Guzel Kiz’ is available to stream on Euphoria's YouTube Channel.