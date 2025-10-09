‘Panjaram’ trailer promises spine-chilling experience

Director Sai Krishna is set to deliver a gripping horror ride with his upcoming film Panjaram, starring Anil, Yuvateja, Muskan, and Roopa in lead roles. Produced by R Raghun Reddy, the film’s trailer was released on Wednesday and has already sparked curiosity among horror lovers.

The trailer opens with an unsettling devotional chant to Pedarasi Peddamma, immediately setting an eerie tone. The visuals of an isolated village, combined with a haunting background score, create an intense horror atmosphere. The slick cinematography and sharp re-recording add to the film’s chilling appeal, while the final frame of the trailer leaves a particularly frightening impact.

Speaking at the trailer launch, director Sai Krishna said, “This film is the result of a team that worked with passion. Mohan’s music is a major asset, and I’m grateful to Anil, Yuvateja, Muskan, Roopa, and the entire team for their dedication. I hope audiences embrace Panjaram wholeheartedly.”

Actor Yuvateja, who plays Malli, said his role will surprise viewers, while lead actor Anil shared confidence that the film will entertain. Actresses Roopa and Muskan expressed gratitude for strong roles and positive response to the trailer.

Music director Nani Mohan and veteran actress Padma, who returns to films after 35 years, praised the film’s emotional depth and thrilling narrative. With strong performances and a young, passionate team, Panjaram is gearing up to make a solid impact in the horror genre.