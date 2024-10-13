Patang Sets for Theatrical Release on December 27

On the festive occasion of Dussehra, Patang team is thrilled to announce the film’s worldwide theatrical release, set for December 27th. This unique sports comedy-drama introduces a fresh concept to Indian cinema, focusing on the exhilarating world of kite flying. Traditionally, Indian sports films have revolved around cricket, football, and rugby, but Patang brings a refreshing twist to the genre.

The film features a talented cast of newcomers, including Vamsi Pujit, Preethi Pagadala, and Pranav Kaushik in lead roles. Set against the colorful and bustling backdrop of Hyderabad, Patang promises to showcase the city in a way audiences have never seen before.

So far, the teaser and two songs from the movie have been released, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers. Adding to the excitement is the inclusion of legendary singer SP Charan, who plays a pivotal role in the film. Rumors also suggest that the trailer may reveal several surprise cameo appearances.

Currently in the final stages of post-production, the team is focused on perfecting the climactic CG sequences, which are crucial to the storyline. Confident in the film’s potential, Team Patang is gearing up for its global release just in time for the festive Sankranthi season. Major promotional activities will begin soon, building anticipation for this one-of-a-kind film.