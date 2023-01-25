Pathaan Screening: Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham Match in Black, Deepika Padukone's Goofy Look in Inside Pictures

The team behind the highly-anticipated film "Pathaan," starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Siddharth Anand, held a special screening in Mumbai ahead of the film's release. The event was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone.





































Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham both wore black, while Deepika Padukone wore a light brown sweatshirt and trousers. "Pathaan" is the latest addition to the spy universe established by Yash Raj Films, which also includes the "Tiger" franchise and "War." Shah Rukh Khan plays an ex-RAW agent who returns to the field to protect India from a terrorist group led by John Abraham's character, with Deepika Padukone playing a spy who joins him in the mission.

