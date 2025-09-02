Pawan Kalyan Birthday Wishes from PM Modi | Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Profile

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan a happy birthday. Kalyan turned 54 on Tuesday.

As said by PM Modi, Pawan Kalyan is loved by many people and is helping the NDA party in Andhra Pradesh by working for good governance. Modi also prayed for Kalyan’s long and healthy life.

Pawan Kalyan was born on September 2, 1971. He is called the Power Star and was a famous actor before becoming a politician. He acted in popular movies like Tholi Prema, Kushi, Gabbar Singh, and Attarintiki Daredi.