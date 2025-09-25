Pawan Kalyan Leads the Stylish Gangster Drama "They Call Him OG"; Fans Call it A Blockbuster

The day that every cult fan was waiting for has finally arrived! Pawan Kalyan Starrer film "They Call him OG" has got a Grand release today and fans are going Gaga over this highly anticipated film. Here's our review.

From the USA premiere to early screening in Hyderabad on September 24, cinelovers from across the globe gave a unanimous verdict: that this the OG blockbuster!

Moving to the key highlights from the film; as a Gangster Pawan Kalyan is the true OG; the swag; the dialogue delivery; the power-packed action sequences; everything was whistle worthy, most importantly that interval sequence ....both pre & post which unveils the real side of Pawan Kalyan, you've got to watch it for it. Even the post interval police station sequence will get you at the edge of your seats.

The wait of 3 long years was worth it and How! I mean; what can go wrong if Pawan Kalyan leads the pack in this high voltage gangster drama.

Moreover, this film further opens the door to a New Cinematic Universe in the Telugu Film Industry named "SCU - Sujeeth Cinematic Universe" which as of now includes Saaho starring Prabhas, besides this Pawan Kalyan starrer.

Coming to the star-studded ensemble cast, Emraan Hashmi as OMI, the antagonist, has complimented the film for sure. He has established himself as a ruthless Villain, as he makes his debut in Telugu Cinema. Last we witnessed Emraan Hashmi in a negative role on silver screen was for Tiger 3 and now, as he faces of Pawan Kalyan, it adds another highlight to this

Meanwhile, Priyanka Mohan as kanmani has been a cool breeze in this heavy firestorm. Supporting roles by Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and Shriya Reddy have added another creamy layer to the film's plot. Jackie Shroff too appears in a cameo role as a link between Sujeeth's Cinematic Universe.

Backed by its mass appeal, mild storyline and a tad bit underwhelming second half, it is the star power of Pawan Kalyan that has created a box office havoc. They Call Him OG, is likely to surpass Rs 150 crores on its opening day. In fact, it has already made a mark as the highest grossing film of 2025 in North America.

This film which runs on a Gangster backdrop has got a series of high moments which Pawan Kalyan fans were craving for over a decade now and Sujeeth as a fanboy has delivered which is clearly evident as the theatres are getting housefull for the whole following week. What further works in the film's advantage is Dussehra weekend; which will deepen the OG Mania into theatres.

While audiences are giving a big thumbs up to the film, even film fraternity have stepped in to praise the film and Pawan Kalyan including Nikhil Siddhartha, Producer Naga Vamsi and others.

Absolutely Enjoyed #OG last Nights premiere show...

A Super Stylish Power Star @PawanKalyan garu, Electrifying Action Episodes, Exhilarating music , with Several Goosebump High Scenes.

Congrats to @Sujeethsign @DVVMovies @MusicThaman and the whole team of #OG for the Success… pic.twitter.com/5o6MXx9aUr — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) September 25, 2025

To conclude, Produced by D.V.V. Danayya, this stylish Gangster drama is testament that if Pawan Kalyan holds the Katana, it is bound to shatter all the box office records in the blink of an eye.

The Hans India Rating: 4 out 5 stars.

(Inputs by Gurucharan Srihari)



