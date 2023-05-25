Live
Pawan Kalyan’s classic gets re-release date
Power Star Pawan Kalyan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movies “OG” and “Ustaad Bhagat Singh.” However, one of his previous blockbusters is about to be re-released in theaters.
Pawan Kalyan’s “Thammudu,” “Kushi,” and “Jalsa” have already been re-released, and now, his other blockbuster “Tholiprema,” directed by A Karunakaran, is confirmed to be re-released on June 30, 2023, in theaters in 4K format. It remains to be seen whether this latest release will break the records set by “Kushi” (re-release) or not.
Keerthi Reddy played the love interest of Pawan Kalyan in this movie, which also features Vasuki, Ali, Venu Madhav, Narra Venkateswara Rao, Achyuth, Ravi Babu, and others in significant roles. SSC Arts produced this film, which has music provided by Deva.