Pawan Kalyan's OG USA Premiere on 24th September 2025 – Theatre List & Booking

OG Trailer: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Hits 9 Million Views
OG Trailer: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Hits 9 Million Views

Highlights

Pawan Kalyan’s action film OG is set for a massive USA premiere on 24th September 2025. Check the official theatre list and book your tickets now at OG.Movie.

Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited film OG is gearing up for a grand premiere in the USA tomorrow.

Fans are excited as the official theatre list has been released, giving them the chance to witness the action-packed entertainer on the big screen.

The premieres will be held on 24th September 2025, and bookings are now open on the official website OG.Movie.

