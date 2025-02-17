Payal Rajput exudes glamour in a chic white mini dress

Actress Payal Rajput, best known for her bold role in RX 100, recently stole the spotlight with her latest fashion statement. The actress turned heads in a stunning white one-shoulder mini frock, effortlessly flaunting her curves with grace and confidence.

Payal’s sleek high ponytail and subtle soft pink lipstick perfectly complemented her radiant look, enhancing her natural beauty. Exuding both sensuality and charm, she posed gracefully for the camera, making every frame a visual delight.

The elegant mini dress not only accentuated her toned physique but also highlighted her impeccable fashion sense. Her playful expressions and undeniable confidence added an extra layer of allure, making the pictures even more captivating.

While Payal Rajput continues to shine in the world of fashion, her last film Mangalavaaram, a much-anticipated thriller, didn’t quite live up to box office expectations. However, with her stunning presence and unwavering charm, she remains a favorite among fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.