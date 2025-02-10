Live
Payal Rajput'ssizzling fashion statement
Payal Rajput is back in the spotlight, and this time, it's not just for her films but for her jaw-dropping fashion game! The actress, who was last seen in Rakshana, might not have scored a box-office hit, but she’s winning hearts with her latest glam avatar.
In a stunning blue floral dress with a daring thigh-high slit, Payal looked every bit the diva. Posing against a silver-lit backdrop, she exuded confidence and elegance. Her sleek ponytail, dewy makeup, and bold pink lipstick added the perfect finishing touches to the look, making her a vision of effortless glamour.
On the work front, Payal is currently filming her upcoming Telugu movie Kirathaka. With her style game on point and exciting projects in the pipeline, the actress is all set for a power-packed comeback!