Live
- Aashika Bhatia opens up on working more in Bollywood
- Nithya Menen’s ‘Kumari Srimathi’ series to be out from this date
- ‘Rudram Kota’ appeals to all sections of audience: Director Ramu Kona
- Team ‘Hanu-Man’conveys Ganesh Chaturthi wishes with a brand-new poster
- Tollywood producer Suresh Babu reacts to Naidu arrest, says film industry has political affiliations
- Jio AirFiber comes to 8 Indian cities: Availability, plans, speed and more
- Women's Reservation Bill a poll 'jumla', a huge betrayal to hopes of women, girls: Congress
- 6467 standard clubs established in schools and colleges, says BIS
- Pedda Kapu-1: ‘Jathara’ groove the beats of tradition
- Indrakeeladri to start Dasara fete from October 15
Just In
Pedda Kapu-1: ‘Jathara’ groove the beats of tradition
The intense and gripping trailer of director Srikanth Addala’s rural new-age political actioner “Peddha Kapu-1” set the bar on high for the movie.
The intense and gripping trailer of director Srikanth Addala’s rural new-age political actioner “Peddha Kapu-1” set the bar on high for the movie. The first single which was released already became a sensation. As part of the musical promotions, the makers released the second single “Jathara.”
Groove to the beats of tradition, as the song composed by Mickey J Meyer, is full of robustness with heavy drum sounds. The Jathara atmosphere is flawlessly captured with the temple set-up and the people in typical and traditional outfits. Anurag Kulkarni pumps in extra liveliness with his powerful vocals. The chorus by Sai Charan and Hymath helps to augment the vigor. Kalyanachakravarthy Tripuraneni defined the mightiness of the goddess with his strong lines.
The choreography by Raju Sundaram adds beauty to the visuals. Virat Karrna utilized the opportunity and enacted some wonderful dances. He looked intense in the song. This song is an instant hit and will be played in all Jathara festivities.
Chota K Naidu handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor. Miryala Sathyanarayana Reddy presents the movie, India's leading action director Peter Heins supervises the fights and Raju Sundaram is the choreographer. “Peddha Kapu-1” is gearing up for release on September 29th.