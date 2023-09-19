Pedda Kapu-1: ‘Jathara’ groove the beats of tradition

The intense and gripping trailer of director Srikanth Addala’s rural new-age political actioner “Peddha Kapu-1” set the bar on high for the movie. The first single which was released already became a sensation. As part of the musical promotions, the makers released the second single “Jathara.”

Groove to the beats of tradition, as the song composed by Mickey J Meyer, is full of robustness with heavy drum sounds. The Jathara atmosphere is flawlessly captured with the temple set-up and the people in typical and traditional outfits. Anurag Kulkarni pumps in extra liveliness with his powerful vocals. The chorus by Sai Charan and Hymath helps to augment the vigor. Kalyanachakravarthy Tripuraneni defined the mightiness of the goddess with his strong lines.

The choreography by Raju Sundaram adds beauty to the visuals. Virat Karrna utilized the opportunity and enacted some wonderful dances. He looked intense in the song. This song is an instant hit and will be played in all Jathara festivities.

Chota K Naidu handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor. Miryala Sathyanarayana Reddy presents the movie, India's leading action director Peter Heins supervises the fights and Raju Sundaram is the choreographer. “Peddha Kapu-1” is gearing up for release on September 29th.







