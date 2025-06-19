‘Peddhi’: Ram Charan’s ‘Ram Bujji’ Divyendu Sharma Birthday Poster Unveiled

Global star Ram Charan's highly anticipated pan-India project, 'Peddhi', is being directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana. The film has already created a huge buzz across the country with its first shot glimpses. With a powerful collaboration and an amazing team, 'Peddhi' is all set-to-set new standards in Indian cinema.

Visionary Venkata Satish Kilaru is producing this film on a grand scale under his prestigious banner Vriddhi Cinemas, presented by leading pan-India production house Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

The film stars Bollywood actor Divyendu Sharma of ‘Mirzapur’ series fame in a pivotal role. Today, the makers released a special poster wishing him on his birthday.

Divyendu Sharma will be seen in an interesting character named 'Ram Bujji' in this film. The poster of Divyendu Sharma is a hit, showing him in an intense look while throwing a cricket ball.

The shooting of the film is going on at a brisk pace. Currently, a high-octane, high-budget train action episode is being shot on a massive set constructed in Hyderabad. This mind-blowing action sequence is going to be a major highlight of the film.

While Janhvi Kapoor will be playing the female lead in the film, Shivraj Kumar and Jagapathi Babu will be seen in other key roles.

Star DVP R Rathnavelu is handling the cinematography for the film, while Oscar-winning A R Rahman is composing the music. National Award-winning Naveen Nooli is the editor. Vinash Kolla is the production designer.

The film is set to release worldwide on Ram Charan's birthday, March 27, 2026.