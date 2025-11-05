‘Peddi’ gears up for musical storm with first single ‘Chikiri Chikiri’ promo

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his highly anticipated Pan-India film Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Mounted on a grand scale, the film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings presenting it. From the looks of it, Peddi promises to be a cinematic spectacle, showcasing Ram Charan in a never-before-seen avatar after rigorous preparation and transformation.

The makers have now unveiled the promo of the first single, “Chikiri Chikiri,” composed by Academy Award winner A.R. Rahman. The video opens with Buchi Babu Sana expressing his admiration for Rahman and explaining the song’s concept — a moment when the protagonist, living in the hills, falls for a girl, sparking an explosion of rhythm and celebration.

In the song, the hero affectionately calls girls “Chikiri,” a term that adds charm and playfulness to this vibrant number. The promo gives fans a glimpse of Ram Charan’s electrifying dance moves, perfectly in sync with Rahman’s pulsating beats. His rustic look and energetic hook step have already become talking points online.

The lyrical video for “Chikiri Chikiri” releases on November 7, and excitement is sky-high. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as Charan’s love interest, with Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. Featuring cinematography by R. Rathnavelu and editing by Navin Nooli, Peddi is slated for a Pan-India release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday.