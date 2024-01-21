Penelope Cruz sees social media as cruel experiment on children

Actress Penelope Cruz has voiced her concerns about social media, labeling it a "cruel experiment" on young people. Alongside her husband, Javier Bardem, the couple prohibits their children, Leo (12) and Luna (10), from using platforms like TikTok, believing that it's easy for kids to be "manipulated" online. Cruz emphasizes the potential risks to young minds, stating that the consequences of this experiment are borne by children and teenagers.

The couple, despite their own fame, is committed to safeguarding their children's privacy. Cruz explains that the decision to enter a more public-facing career will be left to their children when they are ready to make such choices.

Regarding her husband, Cruz praises Bardem as an "incredible" spouse, highlighting his talents in singing, dancing, and his remarkable impressions of figures like Mick Jagger, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro. She admires his versatility in bringing these impressions into various situations in their lives.

Penelope Cruz, who has frequently collaborated with director Pedro Almodovar, shares insights into their longstanding relationship. Almodovar, recognizing Cruz's maternal instincts early on, often cast her in parental roles even before she had her own children. Cruz acknowledges her desire for motherhood from a young age and appreciates the director's insight into her future role as a mother.









