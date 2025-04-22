People don’t come to see me; they come for strong stories: Priyadarshi

Riding high on the success of Court, actor Priyadarshi is now gearing up for the release of his next lead venture, Sarangapani Jatakam. Directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti and backed by Sridevi Movies’ Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, the film is set to hit theatres on April 25. In a candid media interaction, Priyadarshi opened up about the film, his evolution as an actor, and his views on content-driven cinema.

Speaking about Sarangapani Jatakam, he shared that the story came to him last year and was initially set for a year-end release, but strategic decisions led to its April launch. He expressed excitement, saying, “I’m happy to follow up Court with this film. There’s no pressure, just confidence.”

While the movie’s plot revolves around horoscopes, Priyadarshi confessed he believes in them only “to some extent.” Reflecting on the theme, he said, “We’re not asking people to believe or disbelieve in astrology. We’re simply exploring what happens when beliefs are forced upon others.”

He noted that Sarangapani Jatakam, like his earlier films Mallesham, Balagam, and Court, features a relatable protagonist. “I prefer emotional stories rooted in real lives. These characters connect with the audience on a deeper level,” he explained.

Interestingly, the film marks a departure in terms of dialect too. “I usually speak in the Telangana dialect, but here, I’ve adopted the Andhra accent under Indraganti sir’s guidance. It gave the character a new rhythm,” he revealed.

He emphasized that today's audience values content above all. “People don’t come to see me—they come for strong stories. Films work only when they’re rooted in meaning,” he said. And when a film flops? “I definitely introspect and learn from it,” he admitted.

Despite emerging as a content-driven actor, he’s open to the idea of commercial cinema. “If a director like Srikanth Odela calls me, I’ll pick up a sword! I’d love to explore all kinds of roles.”

He also expressed gratitude toward producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad and his dream-come-true moment of working with Indraganti. The actor revealed upcoming projects including Premante under Asian Cinemas and Mitramandali under Geetha Arts.

With Sarangapani Jatakam releasing soon, he concluded, “We’re planning premieres and early shows. If people like what they see, I’m sure they’ll show up in theatres. Our film will leave you laughing and thinking.”