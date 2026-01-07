Piyush Mishra urges audiences not to watch Rahu Ketu only for comedy

Mumbai: Veteran actor-writer Piyush Mishra has described the upcoming Bollywood film Rahu Ketu as a “mythological thriller” that goes far beyond simple laughter, urging audiences not to treat it as just another comedy.

Speaking at the film’s trailer launch, Mishra said the project’s layered narrative and creative depth will leave viewers “grappling with many questions” after they leave the theatre.







“The moment this script came to me, I knew it was something extraordinary,” Mishra said, outlining how the film blends ancient symbolism with contemporary storytelling. “It’s a brilliant script very strange, very unusual.”

He explained that Rahu Ketu brings mythological characters into a realistic setting, making them “believable, living beings,” a transformation he believes will intrigue audiences.







Mishra addressed common perceptions about the film’s genre, cautioning that humour is only one facet of *Rahu Ketu*. “People think this is a comedy,” he said. “But this film is not just comedy. You will laugh, yes but when you start looking deeper, you will find many layers beneath.”

He emphasised that the film incorporates a broad range of elements, including thrill, romance, stunts, mystery and satire, making for a multifaceted entertainment experience. “Please don’t come just to watch comedy,” Mishra said. “There is thrill in the film, there is a love angle, there are stunts, and there is mystery.”

Rahu Ketu, starring Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, is directed by Vipul Vig and produced by Zee Studios and BLive Productions. The film which blends folklore, situational humour and social commentary is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 16, 2026.

With its distinct mix of mythology and modern storytelling, Rahu Ketu is being positioned as a genre-defying film that invites audiences to engage with its narrative on multiple levels rather than expecting straightforward comedy.