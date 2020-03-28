Pogaru Makers Postpone Karab Song Release Over Coronavirus

We wish everything happened as per expectations. Life is so uncertain and unpredictable that nobody sees what's coming. Like take the case of coronavirus which has wrecked havoc in the world. A deadly virus has brought the entire world to a grinding halt. Governments across the world are burning the midnight oil figuring out ways to keep its citizens safe. On the other hand, work in all sectors have been stopped and the film industry is no exception.

You know that the makers of Pogaru had announced that they would be releasing the Karab song from the movie on March 27. However, the makers decided to postpone its release going by the mood of the country.

The movie is directed by Nandakishore and produced by BK Gangadhar. The movie features Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. We hear that it was the joint decision of the makers and Dhruva Sarja who thought that when the world is battling a pandemic, the time was not right to release a song which is peppy and full of life. Good move, we Say!