Three killed as private bus catches fire after collision with lorry in Nandyal District

Nandyal: A tragic road accident occurred in Nandyal district on Thursday early morning when a private bus lost control after a tyre burst, crossed the median and rammed into an oncoming lorry. Moments after the collision, the bus caught fire, creating panic among passengers and resulting in the death of three persons on the spot, while several others sustained injuries.

According to police, the accident involved a bus belonging to ARBCVR Travels, which was travelling from Nellore to Hyderabad. The impact of the collision was severe, and flames quickly engulfed the bus. The deceased were identified as the bus driver, the lorry driver and the lorry cleaner. Fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information and managed to bring the blaze under control.

The injured passengers were shifted to the Nandyal Government General Hospital for treatment. Nandyal District Superintendent of Police Suneel Sheoran visited the accident site and inspected the scene to assess the sequence of events leading to the mishap. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain further details.

Local residents played a crucial role in the immediate rescue operations, responding swiftly and helping passengers escape from the burning bus. Authorities noted that the alertness of the bus cleaner, who promptly warned passengers, helped prevent a larger tragedy. Traffic on the highway was disrupted for some time following the accident and was restored after the damaged vehicles were cleared from the road.