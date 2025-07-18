‘Police Vari Hecharika’ review: A massy action drama

Police Vari Hecharika, directed by Babji and produced by Belli Janardhan, is a gritty action entertainer that hit theatres on July 18, 2025. Set against the backdrop of serial killings by a ruthless criminal syndicate, the film blends mass appeal with a subtle social commentary, delivering a punchy cinematic experience.

Story:

The story unfolds in a city plagued by mysterious VIP murders orchestrated by a gang reminiscent of the infamous Dandupalyam group. As fear spreads, the police are left clueless. In response, Communist leader Satya Murthy (Ajay Ghosh) stages a hunger strike, demanding swift action. The crux lies in identifying and stopping the shadowy culprits. What follows is a cat-and-mouse chase packed with tension, action, and suspense.

Performances:

Ajay Ghosh steals the spotlight with his powerhouse performance, embodying the fiery spirit of Satya Murthy. Himaja delivers a striking turn as a gang member, exuding menace with ease. Jaya Vahini adds authority to her police officer role. Director Babji surprises with a believable act as a folk singer. While seasoned actors like Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sayaji Shinde, and Ravi Kale add value, their brief screen time feels underwhelming.

Technicalities:

Karthik B Kodakandla’s background score stands out, enhancing the narrative’s tension. Though Gajwel Venu’s songs are average, Kishan Sagar and Nalinikanth’s cinematography delivers crisp visuals. The film’s action sequences are high-octane and mass-friendly, while Babji’s screenplay, though predictable, maintains pace. The production values are solid throughout.

Analysis:

While the storyline treads a familiar path, the film succeeds in keeping audiences engaged with intense action, impactful dialogues, and clean entertainment. The predictable narrative does limit surprises, but strong performances—especially Ajay Ghosh’s—and the engaging background score compensate for it. The absence of excessive gore and vulgarity makes it suitable for wider family audiences.

Police Vari Hecharika may not break new ground in terms of story, but it packs enough mass moments and thrilling sequences to entertain. It's a decent watch for fans of gritty action dramas, bolstered by commendable performances and sharp production.

Rating: 3/5