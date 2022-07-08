Ponniyin Selvan - 1 Teaser: A Glimpse Of Grandeur Look Of Chola Dynasty

The teaser showcased the grandeur style of the Chola dynasty and also introduced the lead actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Sarath Kumar, Karthi and Prakash Raj from the movie!

After SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series turned into a massive hit, makers are daring to produce huge films. Well, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan also belongs to the same category and as it is being helmed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam, there are many expectations on it. After releasing the first look posters of the lead actors Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the makers dropped the teaser of this periodic movie and showcased a glimpse of grandeur story of Chola dynasty. The teaser launch is being held in Chennai. But Vikram has been hospitalised due to slight chest discomfort and thus his fans are hugely disappointed. Along with the director, all other lead actors attended the event. As said, Mahesh Babu, Suriya, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakshit Shetty and Mohanlal dropped the teasers on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans too…

Coming to the Telugu teaser of Ponniyin Selvan – 1, Mahesh Babu unveiled it through his Twitter page and sent his best wishes to the whole team… Take a look!

From one of my favourite directors... #ManiRatnam sir! Thrilled to launch the Telugu teaser of #PonniyinSelvan1. Really looking forward to the film!https://t.co/Vepx93uY1z — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 8, 2022

Going with the teaser, it showcased a glimpse of the grandeur tale of Ponniyin Selvan. Being the periodic tale of the Chola dynasty, Jayam Ravi and Vikram are essaying the roles of brothers and are seen fighting for the motherland in the wars. Even Trisha who is essaying the role of Kundavai Pirattiyar will be seen as their sister. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai will be seen as Nandini and Aditya will fall in love with her and it is seen in the teaser. Karthi as Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan is the brave, adventurous and sarcastic warrior prince of the Vaanar Clan while Sarath Kumar aka Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar is seen as the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom from the Paluvettaraiyar clan who was respected for his valour and 64 scars he got in battles. Even Prakash Raj, Shobita Dhulippala, Prabhu, Nassar, Kishore, Mohana Raman and Jayachitra are also seen in prominent roles.

Mohanlal shared the teaser and wrote, "The Cholas Are Coming! #PS1 Best wishes to #ManiRatnam and team https://youtu.be/FhD1qCWNp2w #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada!".

Coming to Big B, he also shared the Hindi teaser and wrote, "T 4340 - The Cholas Are Coming! #PS1 https://youtube.com/watch?v=-xvUWCszQPM #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!"

Rakshit Shetty shared the Kannada trailer and wrote, "Have always looked up to and been inspired by #ManiRatnam sir. Grateful for the chance to release the teaser of the genius filmmaker's next offering! Grandeur, vision and brilliance. The #PS1 teaser has it all".

Suriya wrote, "The dream of many… made a reality by our Mani sir!! Here's the teaser of the magnum opus #PS1 https://youtu.be/LYMhbm2ORoc In cinemas from 30th September. Congratulations to the whole team of actors & technicians!".

Character Introduction:

• Chiyaan Vikram as Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan

• Karthi as Vanthiyathevan

• Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini

• Trisha as princess Kundavai

• Jayam Ravi as the great Raja Raja Chola

Ponniyin Selvan - 1 movie will be released in two parts and it has an ensemble cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala. Ace music director AR Rahman tuned the songs for this periodic movie while the teaser event is all set to take place in Chennai today. According to the sources, director Mani Ratnam along with his whole cast will attend the event.

This movie will hit the big screens worldwide on 30th September 2022…