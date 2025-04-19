Pooja Hegde serves bold beauty and fierce energy

Pooja Hegde has always turned heads, but her latest digital cover for ELLE is in a league of its own—unfiltered, bold, and utterly unmissable. Clad in a chic cream bralette, flowers in hand, and a confidence that’s impossible to ignore, Pooja’s presence on the cover speaks volumes. From a striking black-and-silver co-ord to a sheer black skirt paired with a sizzling bralette, every look she dons is a fashion-forward statement, blending glamour with unapologetic individuality.

But it’s not just the visuals that demand attention—it’s the voice behind them. In her candid conversation, Pooja opens up about her upcoming Tamil film Retro, co-starring Suriya, calling it one of the most transformative experiences of her career. Shot on Viper Island, the film tested her mettle with harsh terrains and actual viper encounters. The standout moment? A 15-minute continuous shot combining action, dance, and raw emotion. “That moment brought back my belief in the magic of cinema,” she says, revealing the grit beneath the gloss.

Having spent over a decade in the industry, Pooja is embracing her evolution. She’s no longer the actor who says yes to every script; she’s now someone who picks roles with purpose. “It’s about doing something that resonates,” she insists.

With Retro hitting theatres on May 1 and Pooja stepping into this fearless new phase, fans are in for a cinematic and personal revelation.