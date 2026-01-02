Pooja Hegde, Sreeleela at crossroads as they need to reclaim momentum

Despite being among the most in-demand actresses in the industry, Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela find themselves in a crucial phase of their careers, where consistent opportunities have not yet translated into a solid box-office turnaround. Both actresses continue to sign projects across industries, but a decisive commercial success has remained elusive in recent times.

For Pooja Hegde, her latest Tamil release failed to make an impact at the box office, adding to a series of underwhelming outcomes. While she managed to stay in the public eye through a special song appearance in a high-profile film, the spotlight is now firmly on Jana Nayagan. The film is expected to open on a massive note, especially with strong buzz around it being projected as Thalapathy Vijay’s potential farewell film. However, industry observers note that beyond opening numbers, the real test for Pooja will be whether her character leaves a lasting impression and re-establishes her as a bankable performer in Tamil cinema.

Sreeleela, on the other hand, appears to be charting a slightly different course. Her upcoming film Parashakti has already generated positive chatter, largely due to glimpses of her performance seen in promotional songs and teaser visuals. Many believe the role could offer her greater scope to showcase her acting range, something that was limited in some of her earlier, more glamorous roles. If the film delivers, it could mark a turning point in her career trajectory.

With the festive season approaching and competition intensifying in Kollywood, both actresses are standing at a critical juncture. While they have multiple projects in the pipeline, one convincing success could significantly alter their fortunes. In an industry where audience perception changes rapidly, a strong performance backed by box-office success may be exactly what both Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela need to reset their careers and reclaim momentum.