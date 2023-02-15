Pooja Hegde's Remuneration Will Be Decreased!

The film industry is notorious for making or breaking an actor's career in a single year. Those who once dominated can suddenly lose their clout, while others who struggled for years can become overnight superstars.

Pooja Hegde was named the top heroine just two years ago, reaching the pinnacle of her career after the smashing success of "Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo". However, the pandemic changed everything. Her subsequent films have all flopped, leaving her in a precarious position.



Pooja Hegde, who once commanded remuneration in the range of Rs. 3 to 3.5 crore, now finds herself having to lower her fees in order to secure new offers. She currently has no new Telugu films lined up apart from #SSMB28.

