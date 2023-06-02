Popular star to be casted to lock horns with Karthi

Hero Karthi is simultaneously shooting for his silver jubilee film, “Japan,” and his as-yet-untitled 26th movie. While Japan’s final schedule kick-started in Chennai this morning, Karthi26 has only begun recently and it will be wrapped up by this year end. And here’s an exciting update on Karthi’s 27th movie.

According to the latest reports in the Tamil film circles, popular actor Arvind Swami will be essaying a crucial role in “Karthi27.” However, the nature of Arvind Swami’s character in the movie has been kept under wraps. The film’s regular shoot will commence from this year end, after Karthi finishes his 26th project.

“Karthi27” is being produced by his brother and actor Suriya under 2D Entertainment banner. The film is being helmed by Prem Kumar, the director of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha’s acclaimed romantic drama, 96. More details about the project will be out soon.