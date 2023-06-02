Live
- Bengaluru: 200 units of free electricity, Gruha Lakshmi schemes from July
- Rs 13.69 cr farm equipment given to 160 farmers’ groups in Tirupati
- Bengaluru: Rs 2,000 notes are in use for buying gold
- Visakhapatnam : 5-day Ayurveda workshop concludes
- Visakhapatnam: 100-bed hospital launched as a part of G20 Summit Series
- Tumakuru: Huge rush for admission in Siddaganga Mutt school
- Vizianagaram: Supporting farmers is govt’s aim says Botcha Satyanarayana
- Visakhapatnam: BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao urges disclosure of Special Investigation Team reports
- Visakhapatnam: Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences collects organs first time from a braindead person
- Ongole: SP Malika Garg assures to resolve grievances of police
Popular star to be casted to lock horns with Karthi
Hero Karthi is simultaneously shooting for his silver jubilee film, “Japan,” and his as-yet-untitled 26th movie. While Japan’s final schedule kick-started in Chennai this morning, Karthi26 has only begun recently and it will be wrapped up by this year end. And here’s an exciting update on Karthi’s 27th movie.
According to the latest reports in the Tamil film circles, popular actor Arvind Swami will be essaying a crucial role in “Karthi27.” However, the nature of Arvind Swami’s character in the movie has been kept under wraps. The film’s regular shoot will commence from this year end, after Karthi finishes his 26th project.
“Karthi27” is being produced by his brother and actor Suriya under 2D Entertainment banner. The film is being helmed by Prem Kumar, the director of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha’s acclaimed romantic drama, 96. More details about the project will be out soon.