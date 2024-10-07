‘Pottel’ setsa slot for theatrical release

Director Sahit Mothkhuri is gearing up to bring audiences a thrilling rural action drama titled Pottel, starring Yuva Chandraa Krishna and Ananya Nagalla in the lead roles. Produced by Nishank Reddy Kudithi of NISA Entertainments and Suresh Kumar Sadige of Pragnya Sannidhi Creations, the film also features Ajay in a crucial role, whose first look was recently unveiled.

The makers of Pottel have officially announced that the movie will be hitting theatres worldwide on October 25th, just in time to take advantage of the Diwali holiday on October 29th. The release date poster captures the intense expressions of Yuva Chandraa Krishna, Ananya Nagalla, and their daughter, along with a powerful image of villagers chasing the protagonist, giving audiences a glimpse of the film's dramatic narrative.

The film's soundtrack has already made a strong impression, with all released songs becoming chart-toppers, each resonating with the audience in its own way. The teaser has also garnered an enthusiastic response, raising anticipation for this rural action-packed entertainer.

The visuals of Pottel are brought to life by cinematographer Monish Bhupathi Raju, while Karthika Srinivas takes on the editing duties, and Narni Srinivas oversees the art direction. With its powerful storyline, captivating music, and impressive performances, Pottel is all set to deliver an engaging experience for audiences this festive season.



