Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s OG Trailer Release Date Out – Fans Excited!
Highlights
The trailer of Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film OG (Ojas Gambheera) will drop on September 21. Fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite star on the big screen after his last movie
ower Star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming flick ‘OG’ (Ojas Gambheera) trailer unveiling date revealed. The makers took to X to share the trailer release date.
It will be released on September 21.
“Death quota….confirm anta!! The most awaited #OGTrailer on Sep 21st,” reads a post on DVV Entertainments.
The post has gone viral since it was released, as they are excited to see their favorite actors on the big screen.
Kalyan’s last movie, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, released amid huge hype, failed to impress audiences. It was his first release after he became the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh.
So there is huge anticipation among fans over the upcoming release.
