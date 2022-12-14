Prabhas And Balakrishna's 'Unstoppable 2' Promo Is Trending On Top On YouTube

Ever since Tollywood's legendary actor Balakrishna started off his digital debut with AHA OTT platform's Unstoppable talk show, all his fans are extremely happy. In the first season, many of the young and talented actors made their presence and coming to the second season, he also added his political friends to the list. Now, the next guest of the show is very special as he is none other than Pan-Indian star Prabhas. Yesterday, the makers dropped the promo of the episode and created noise on social media. Now, its trending on top in YouTube and bagged numerous views.



Along with sharing this glimpse, they also wrote, "Thanks for all the love #PrabhasUnstoppbleGlimpse is trending #1 on @YouTube. #UnstoppableWithNBKS2 #Prabhas #NandamuriBalakrishna".

Prabhas is seen with a 'Wow' expression in this promo.

Here are a few glimpses of Prabhas and Gopichand from the promo… They also wrote, "We are still in awe of #NBKwithPrabhas on one stage and in one frame. It's a promise, meeru ennadu choodani oka kottha angle meeku choopinche MAASSIVE episode idhi. Coming soon...".

This is the promo of the most-awaiting episode… Gopichand and Prabhas are seen completely entertaining the audience along with the host NBK… The makers also wrote, "Darlings, Here's the most awaited and anticipated glimpse from #UnstoppableWithNBKS2. Idhi chinna glimpse matrame. Main promo thvaralo...".

Speaking about Prabhas work front, he will next be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush, Nag Ashwin's Project K and Prashant Neel's Salaar!

Adipurush is made based on the Indian Hindu mythological story Ramayana… It is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. This Om Raut's directorial is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners. Prabhas being the lead actor is essaying the role of Raghava and B-Town's handsome actor Saif Ali Khan as the 'Ravana'. Coming to B-Town's young actress Kriti Sanon, she will be seen as Janaki while Sunny Singh will be seen as Lakshman.