Prabhas And Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush Trailer Release Date Is Locked

Adipurush… This Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer is all set to hit the big screens this June. As the earlier released trailer received a few bad comments, the makers postponed the release date and came up with an enhanced version of the movie. Thus, ahead of the release, they are all set to launch the theatrical trailer of this mythological tale. Pan-Indian star Prabhas is all set to essay the role of Lord Rama while Kriti Sanon will be seen as Sita mata. Guess what, Bollywood’s baddie Saif Ali Khan will portray the role of Lankesh and Sunny Singh will be seen as Lakshman while Devdatta will be showcased as Mahabali Hanuman. Off late, the makers dropped a new poster of the movie and once again confirmed the trailer launch date through their Twitter page…

Along with the makers, even Prabhas also shared the trailer launch poster on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, “Jai Shri Ram జై శ్రీరాం जय श्री राम ஜெய் ஸ்ரீ ராம் ಜೈಶ್ರೀರಾಂ ജയ് ശ്രീറാം Trailer releasing on 9th May 2023”.

Prabhas is seen as Lord Ram in this poster aiming the arrow… He looked amazing in this mythological hero role.

జై శ్రీరాం 🏹 The Most Awaited Trailer of the Year #AdipurushTrailer 🛕is all set to be screened in the following theaters on 9th May. Don't miss your chance to witness The Epic Saga of Courage & Devotion🕉 on the big screen💥#Adipurush #AdipurushTrailerOnMay9th#Prabhas… pic.twitter.com/48TMWthvI1 — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) May 6, 2023

The makers also unveiled the 3D trailer screening theatres list for all the fans of Prabhas… One can even witness the epic trailer in the theatres and that too in 3D format.

Well, Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners. Trupti and Vatsal are also essaying prominent roles in this movie.

Adipurush will hit the theatres on 16th June, 2023…