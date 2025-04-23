Prabhas pens heartfelt birthday note to Nag Ashwin, teases ‘Kalki 2’ magic

Pan-India star Prabhas took to social media to extend warm birthday wishes to filmmaker Nag Ashwin, lauding his creative brilliance and teasing what’s in store with the highly-anticipated sequel, Kalki 2.

Sharing a snapshot of Ashwin seated inside the now-iconic futuristic vehicle 'Bujji' from Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas praised the director’s visionary mind. He wrote, “Wishing a very happy birthday to this amazing human, Nagi... Your vision and commitment always inspire me. Sending lots of love... Can't wait to see the Kalki 2 magic.... Super excited!!”

The admiration between the actor and director is mutual, with the duo having collaborated on the ambitious sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, released earlier this year. The film, set thousands of years after the Kurukshetra War, blended mythology and science fiction in a dystopian world ruled by the all-powerful Supreme Yaskin, portrayed by Kamal Haasan.

With the sequel, Kalki 2, the saga is expected to delve deeper into the mythos, expanding the narrative around Yaskin, Bhairava (Prabhas), and Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan). Reports suggest that Bachchan’s character will have a more prominent role in the follow-up, continuing the mission to protect SUM-80, who is destined to give birth to the final avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Nag Ashwin, with just three films under his belt—Yevade Subramanyam, Mahanati, and now Kalki 2898 AD—has already earned a reputation as one of the most innovative storytellers of Indian cinema. As Kalki 2 gears up for production, fans eagerly await what Ashwin has in store next.