Live
- Vance calls PM Modi, says US ready to provide 'all assistance' in joint fight against terrorism
- Amazon India deepens mission to "Make India Read More" on World Book Day 2025
- Severe heatwave expected to grip Telangana, red alert issued for northern districts
- Robert Vadra Sparks Controversy With Comments On Pahalgam Terror Attack
- Pahalgam Resort Town Transformed Into Security Zone After Deadly Terror Attack
- Madras High Court Initiates Suo Motu Case Against Tamil Nadu Minister Over Controversial Speech
- Try these chef crafted recipes: Summer delights with a nutty twist
- Kashmir economy has collapsed due to Pahalgam terror attack, says Kharge quoting Omar Abdullah
- Deralakatte Gets First Mall, a Landmark Development in Panchayat Jurisdiction
- Pakistan must pay the price for Pahalgam terror attack: K’taka BJP
Prabhas pens heartfelt birthday note to Nag Ashwin, teases ‘Kalki 2’ magic
Pan-India star Prabhas took to social media to extend warm birthday wishes to filmmaker Nag Ashwin, lauding his creative brilliance and teasing what’s in store with the highly-anticipated sequel, Kalki 2.
Pan-India star Prabhas took to social media to extend warm birthday wishes to filmmaker Nag Ashwin, lauding his creative brilliance and teasing what’s in store with the highly-anticipated sequel, Kalki 2.
Sharing a snapshot of Ashwin seated inside the now-iconic futuristic vehicle 'Bujji' from Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas praised the director’s visionary mind. He wrote, “Wishing a very happy birthday to this amazing human, Nagi... Your vision and commitment always inspire me. Sending lots of love... Can't wait to see the Kalki 2 magic.... Super excited!!”
The admiration between the actor and director is mutual, with the duo having collaborated on the ambitious sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, released earlier this year. The film, set thousands of years after the Kurukshetra War, blended mythology and science fiction in a dystopian world ruled by the all-powerful Supreme Yaskin, portrayed by Kamal Haasan.
With the sequel, Kalki 2, the saga is expected to delve deeper into the mythos, expanding the narrative around Yaskin, Bhairava (Prabhas), and Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan). Reports suggest that Bachchan’s character will have a more prominent role in the follow-up, continuing the mission to protect SUM-80, who is destined to give birth to the final avatar of Lord Vishnu.
Nag Ashwin, with just three films under his belt—Yevade Subramanyam, Mahanati, and now Kalki 2898 AD—has already earned a reputation as one of the most innovative storytellers of Indian cinema. As Kalki 2 gears up for production, fans eagerly await what Ashwin has in store next.