Prabhas sets dance floor on fire with Nache Nache remix promo

Hyderabad: Ahead of the highly anticipated release of The Raja Saab on 9 January 2026, the makers have unveiled a sizzling promo for a new song that is quickly becoming the talk of the town.

The track, titled “Nache Nache”, sees leading star Prabhas dancing with co-stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar in a vibrant remix of the classic Disco Dancer hit, set to be released on 5 January.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab blends horror and comedy with musical spectacle, promising audiences a fresh cinematic experience this Sankranti.

The promo’s upbeat choreography and glamorous visuals have already sparked excitement on social media, as fans eagerly await the full song.

The film, which stars Prabhas in a larger-than-life role, follows the story of a young man’s encounter with supernatural events after attempting to sell his ancestral home.

Alongside the dance promo, recent promotional material including trailers and posters has highlighted the movie’s mix of humour, thrills and star power.

Music for The Raja Saab has been composed by Thaman S and the inclusion of “Nache Nache” aims to appeal to both long-time fans of the original track and a new generation of viewers.

Commentators suggest that a successful song release could greatly boost the film’s momentum ahead of its theatrical opening.

As the January 9 release date draws closer, anticipation continues to build among audiences in India and beyond. With a blend of iconic music, star performances and festive timing, The Raja Saab is shaping up to be one of the season’s most talked-about films.