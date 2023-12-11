Prajwal Devaraj’s ‘Karavali’first look, promo unveiled

Dynamic Prince Prajwal Devaraj is all set to begin his next project “Karavali” to be directed by Gurudatha Ganiga, who previously directed ‘Ambi Ninge Vayasaytho’. Gurudatha Ganiga will also produce the movie under the banner Gurudatha Ganiga Films in association with VK Films.

The story of this movie is set in Karavali and it revolves around Kambala. The makers today unveiled the first look and promo of the movie which marks the 40th one for hero Prajwal Devraj.

The intriguing first look presents Prajwal Devaraj in a never-before-seen avatar and role. The chilling first look promo shows power-packed performances by the artists, especially Prajwal Devaraj looking menacing in the ‘Mahisha Avatar’. The promo promises a frightening tale where Humans and animals take on each other.

Gurudatha Ganiga, the director and producer, says the sole aim of establishing a production house is to tell stories rooted in our language beginning with “Karavali.” The film has music by Sachin Basrur, whereas Abhimanyu Sadanandan is taking care of camera responsibilities.







