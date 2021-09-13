Prakash Raj panel holds meet with MAA members

Hyderabad: The panel led by the president post hopeful and veteran actor Prakash Raj held a feast meeting with members of the association in the city. He discussed the steps to be initiated for the development of the association at the meeting.

Prakash Raj also held discussions on the problems faced by artistes. He did not stop there; he announced that he would set up a corpus fund with Rs.10 crore if his panel wins the elections.

Stating that several members of the association are not active , Prakash Raj said some heroes are also not coming forward to cast their votes in the elections. He said they had prepared an action plan for welfare of the artistes, education of their children and health protection.

The veteran actor said he would show his work within six months of his election as the president. He made critical remarks during the meeting, alleging that some members of the association were responsible for damaging its reputation.

The elections have attracted a lot of attention this year from the people of two Telugu-speaking States . Two panels led by actor Prakash Raj and actor Manchu Vishu are competing in the elections.

Bandla Ganesh objects to feast

Meanwhile, producer Bandla Ganesh, who is competing for the post of general secretary after coming out of the panel of Prakash Raj, on Sunday objected to the feast held by him.

In a video released on his Twitter handle, he urged the actor to not bring members of the association together in the name of feasts, citing the prevalence of deadly Covid virus. He said many members of the association, including himself, nearly saw their deaths after being infected by the virus.

He asked Prakash Raj to call up the members and seek their votes after explaining them his manifesto for the development of the association.