Live
- SA20: Durban's Super Giants sign Kane Williamson, Chris Woakes for 2025 season
- SC extends interim stay on nameplate directive till August 5
- Women’s Asia Cup: I executed what we prepared for the match, says Renuka Singh Thakur
- Ayesha Takia condemns dress code discrimination citing Bengaluru mall incident
- J&K SIA attaches property of narco-terrorist in Poonch district
- Here’s how to remain motivated to follow a healthy lifestyle
- Producer Mahendra Nath shares insights on Varun Sandesh’s ‘Viraaji’
- ‘Emaindho Manase’ from‘Average Student Nani’is a melodious track
- RJD MLA's controversial remark leads to uproar in Bihar assembly
- ‘Double ISMART’ breaks records with high-value deals ahead of release
Just In
Pranitha Subhash flaunts baby bump with radiant pregnancy glow
Actress Pranitha Subhash recently shared a heartwarming picture showcasing her adorable baby bump, radiating a beautiful pregnancy glow.
Actress Pranitha Subhash recently shared a heartwarming picture showcasing her adorable baby bump, radiating a beautiful pregnancy glow. In the photo, she effortlessly flaunts a casual yet chic look, wearing a black top paired with comfortable blue jeans.
Her playful caption, “Round 2… The pants don’t fit anymore!”, perfectly captures the relatable and joyful experiences of expecting mothers. Fans and followers couldn't help but shower her with love and well wishes in the comments.
Pranitha, known for her roles in various popular films, has always been a fashion icon, and her maternity style is no exception. As she embraces this new chapter of her life, her glowing appearance and candid posts continue to inspire and delight her audience. We can't wait to see more of her pregnancy journey and the adorable moments to come.