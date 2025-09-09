Pratik Gandhi Calls Tom Felton His “First Friend in England” After TIFF Debut

At the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where the ambitious three-season series Gandhi premiered to a standing ovation, two actors formed an unexpected bond.

Tom Felton, globally recognized for his role as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter, shared a lighthearted Instagram post featuring himself, Pratik Gandhi, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Bhamini Oza, and Kabir Bedi. In his caption, Felton warmly referred to Pratik as his “brother in arms,” celebrating their collaboration on the series.

Pratik Gandhi echoed the sentiment in the comments, calling Felton his “first friend in England” and adding, “the innocent, emotional, and funny @t22felton. Can’t wait to have you in India.”

Adding to the excitement, legendary composer A.R. Rahman also shared a selfie with Felton, playfully writing “With Draco”. He confirmed that Felton plays a pivotal role in the series.

Directed by Hansal Mehta and based on Ramachandra Guha’s celebrated biographies, Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World, the series features Pratik as Mahatma Gandhi and Felton as Josiah Oldfield, Gandhi’s friend during his London days.

The friendly camaraderie between the two sealed with mutual admiration and a hint of cross-border chemistry besides offering a charming glimpse behind the scenes of an epic historical portrayal.