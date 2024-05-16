Lightning kills Kerala native in Goa

Panaji: A 35-year-old tourist from Kerala lost his life after being struck by lightning, while he along with his wife and friends were enjoying at Miramar beach in Goa.

The deceased was identified as Akhil Vijayan, 35, resident of Ernakulam, Kerala.

"On Tuesday night, suddenly lightning struck in front of them, due to which Akhil, his wife and one male friend fell on the beach. Akhil fell unconscious and stopped responding. He was rushed to Goa Medical College in Bambolim, at seven kilometer distance, in an ambulance. However, doctors announced that he was brought dead," police said.

Post-mortem examination report has revealed the cause of Akhil's death to be 'electrocution'.

Miramar beach is always crowded with tourists and locals, which is three kilometers away from capital city Panaji.

Nearly eight million tourists visit the coastal state every year.