Live
- Rainfall and thunderstorms expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for three days
- Election-related seizures cross 1,100 crore in Rajasthan since March 1
- Lightning kills Kerala native in Goa
- CAPF starts early route marches in Sandeshkhali
- ‘Furiosa’ earns rousing 6-minute ovation at Cannes 2024, Chris Hemsworth gets emotional
- Cannes 2024: Indian Classic ‘Manthan’ Restored, son of star Smita Patil reacts
- Viksit Bharat Ambassador: Govt provides ration to population greater than US-EU together, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Several labourers injured in a goods Carrier mishap in Gadwal
- Four killed in road accident in West Bengal
- PM Modi targets TMC in UP's Bhadohi
Just In
Lightning kills Kerala native in Goa
A 35-year-old tourist from Kerala lost his life after being struck by lightning, while he along with his wife and friends were enjoying at Miramar beach in Goa.
Panaji: A 35-year-old tourist from Kerala lost his life after being struck by lightning, while he along with his wife and friends were enjoying at Miramar beach in Goa.
The deceased was identified as Akhil Vijayan, 35, resident of Ernakulam, Kerala.
"On Tuesday night, suddenly lightning struck in front of them, due to which Akhil, his wife and one male friend fell on the beach. Akhil fell unconscious and stopped responding. He was rushed to Goa Medical College in Bambolim, at seven kilometer distance, in an ambulance. However, doctors announced that he was brought dead," police said.
Post-mortem examination report has revealed the cause of Akhil's death to be 'electrocution'.
Miramar beach is always crowded with tourists and locals, which is three kilometers away from capital city Panaji.
Nearly eight million tourists visit the coastal state every year.